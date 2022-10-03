Two London Ambulance Service paramedics are recovering after being violently attacked in central London on Friday 30th September at around 04:00 hours.

The emergency ambulance crew responded on blue lights to another emergency when they were flagged down to help an unconscious female in the street.

Whilst treating the female, a male tried to access their emergency vehicle.

One of the paramedics tried to stop the male, but he was thrown against the vehicle. The paramedic’s colleague quickly went to his aid but was also attacked.

During the attack on the 2nd paramedic, the suspect grabbed him around the neck before getting him in a headlock and strangling him almost unconscious.

At the same time, the suspect’s girlfriend attacked the second paramedic, punching him repeatedly in the head.

The 1st paramedic managed to pull the male suspect off of his colleague, and the male was restrained as the ambulance crew activated their emergency buttons.

Response team officers from Charing Cross police station rushed to the scene and arrested the male and female.

Control room staff sent alternative resources to the original emergency the crew responded to. Another crew also treated the unconscious female.

The paramedics were taken to St Mary’s Hospital and were discharged later on in the morning.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said:

“Shortly before 4.45 am on Friday (30 September) two ambulance crew members were injured while treating a patient in Tottenham Court Road and raised the alarm to request police help.

“They were checked over at the scene by an incident response officer. They were offered welfare support and stood down for the rest of their shift.”

Have you or your colleague been attacked on duty in the last seven days? If so, contact our team in confidence via contact@emergency-services.news