Two police officers have been hospitalised – one with slash wounds – after responding to a welfare check at an address in Noel Park Road, London, N22, at approximately 19:20 hours on Friday 6th August.

A third party – a 61-year-old male – accompanied the officers. It is not known if the male was a friend or family member of the suspect. The suspect also assaulted him.

The incident occurred in a communal area of the building after the suspect approached the trio. The 61-year-old male suffered stab injuries. It is not known at this stage if his injuries are life-threatening.

Both of the injured officers remain in the hospital.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault; two other people were subsequently arrested as part of the investigation. All three remain in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference Cad 2347/05Aug or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

