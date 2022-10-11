Two Metropolitan Police Service police officers will appear in court next week charged with driving offences following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) relating to the death of a pedestrian in south London in June 2021.

PC Nadeem Patel, 27, charged with causing death by dangerous driving and PC Gary Thomson, 30, charged with dangerous driving, are due to attend Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday, 17th October.

The charges relate to an incident on 9th June last year at around 23:20 hours in which Shante Daniel-Folkes, 25, was hit by a police vehicle driven by PC Patel on Stockwell Road in Brixton.

No further details regarding the circumstances of the incident have been released by the IOPC or Met Police.

PC Thomson was in a different police vehicle.

Both officers were responding to an ‘I’ grade emergency incident at the time.

The officers tried to save Ms Daniel-Folkes’s life and gave CPR until paramedics arrived, but she sadly died at the scene.

The IOPC’s investigation concluded in May 2022 when investigators provided a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which authorised the charges.

