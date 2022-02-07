The extreme violence being faced by police officers in the UK, as catalogued in the ‘assaulted on duty‘ section of our website, has once again been highlighted after two Met officers were seriously injured in two separate incidents.

At around 21:00hrs on 5 February, a member of the public called police to report two men behaving suspiciously near bins in Clandon Close, Acton.

The men were thought to be storing or accessing weapons.

Officers from the Met’s West Area BCU attended as part of the Met’s concerted efforts to protect Londoners by keeping weapons off London’s streets.

Response team officers attended and located the two suspects.

One of the men became aggressive towards the officers and a male police officer suffered a broken finger as he tried to detain the violent suspect.

Both men were arrested and taken into custody; a 28-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting the officer and a 51-year-old man on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon after a crowbar was found nearby.

The officer has been discharged from hospital, but Emergency Services News understands that his hand injury will require ongoing treatment.

In a separate incident at around the same time, officers on patrol in Croydon began pursuing a vehicle after it failed to stop for police who had spotted it being driven erratically.

The car, a Mercedes, stopped briefly in Lindfield Road, Croydon at 21:06hrs.

The driver then rammed the police car before colliding with an officer who was on foot.

The officer sustained serious injuries to his ankle and hip and head injuries and remains in hospital.

The Mercedes was driven recklessly away from the scene, stopping when it collided with a garden wall.

The driver tried to flee from the scene but was pursued on foot and detained by officers from the Met’s Violent Crime Task Force moments later.

The 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH on the officer, dangerous driving, failing to stop and aggravated taking and driving away of the Mercedes.

He was also found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine.

Superintendent John Tibaldi said:

“Both these incidents show that Met officers are committed to keeping Londoners safe – not only by responding to emergencies and other reports of crime but through targeted patrols and taking positive action to prevent crime in the first place.

“Police officers routinely put themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis, dealing with dangerous situations and violent people.

“Tackling violent crime is the Met’s top priority, and that includes dealing robustly with those who assault our officers and other emergency workers.”