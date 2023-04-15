A recent gross misconduct hearing resulted in the dismissal of two officers who sent what police have described as ‘highly offensive’ WhatsApp messages.
Six former officers were also found to have committed gross misconduct and would have been dismissed without notice if they had still been serving.
The WhatsApp group, active between May 2016 and June 2018, involved a total of eight officers.
Commander Jon Savell expressed repulsion at the deeply offensive messages and apologised to those affected by them.
He stressed the importance of re-establishing the force’s integrity and professionalism to regain public trust and confidence.
The Commissioner has been committed to identifying and removing individuals with offensive attitudes from the Met.
PC Glynn Rees and PC Dave Selway were found to have breached police standards of professional behaviour concerning equality and diversity, authority, respect and courtesy, challenging and reporting improper conduct, and discreditable conduct.
Both officers were dismissed without notice.
Former Sergeant Luke Allen, former PC Kelsey Buchan, former PC Lee South, former PC Darren Jenner, and former PC Carlo Francisco were found to have breached the same standards and would have been dismissed if still serving.
Former Sergeant Luke Thomas breached the same standards and additional standards relating to duties and responsibilities and would also have been dismissed.
At the time the group was established, all officers were attached to the Bexley Neighbourhood Tasking Team, except former PC Francisco, who was attached to the East Area Safer Neighbourhood Team.
The investigation into the WhatsApp messages began in March 2021, uncovering more than 6,000 messages sent in under two years, many of which contained highly offensive comments about communities and individuals, including colleagues.
The officers were served with misconduct notices in April 2021 and placed on restricted duties.
Five of them resigned before the hearing, while one had already been dismissed for unrelated reasons.
All officers will be added to the College of Policing’s Barred List, prohibiting them from being employed by the police or other local policing bodies.
Before you go...
WE NEED YOUR HELP.Here at Emergency Services News, we aim to tell you stories that the mainstream media are not interested in reporting. Whilst the MSM love to berate and ridicule the emergency services, who is there to report on the realities of serving on the front line?
Emergency Services News is currently a loss-making entity. But our team of volunteers, all former emergency services personnel, do not do it for the money.
We do it because we are sick and tired of the mainstream media constantly trying to undermine the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep you and your family safe.
How many MSM journalists who speak ill of the emergency services have actually dared to don the uniform and risk their own lives to save the life of a complete stranger? If you would like to help back our mission of reporting on fact-based news, then please consider helping to support us financially.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below