A recent gross misconduct hearing resulted in the dismissal of two officers who sent what police have described as ‘highly offensive’ WhatsApp messages.

Six former officers were also found to have committed gross misconduct and would have been dismissed without notice if they had still been serving.

The WhatsApp group, active between May 2016 and June 2018, involved a total of eight officers.

Commander Jon Savell expressed repulsion at the deeply offensive messages and apologised to those affected by them.

He stressed the importance of re-establishing the force’s integrity and professionalism to regain public trust and confidence.

The Commissioner has been committed to identifying and removing individuals with offensive attitudes from the Met.

PC Glynn Rees and PC Dave Selway were found to have breached police standards of professional behaviour concerning equality and diversity, authority, respect and courtesy, challenging and reporting improper conduct, and discreditable conduct.

Both officers were dismissed without notice.

Former Sergeant Luke Allen, former PC Kelsey Buchan, former PC Lee South, former PC Darren Jenner, and former PC Carlo Francisco were found to have breached the same standards and would have been dismissed if still serving.

Former Sergeant Luke Thomas breached the same standards and additional standards relating to duties and responsibilities and would also have been dismissed.

At the time the group was established, all officers were attached to the Bexley Neighbourhood Tasking Team, except former PC Francisco, who was attached to the East Area Safer Neighbourhood Team.

The investigation into the WhatsApp messages began in March 2021, uncovering more than 6,000 messages sent in under two years, many of which contained highly offensive comments about communities and individuals, including colleagues.

The officers were served with misconduct notices in April 2021 and placed on restricted duties.

Five of them resigned before the hearing, while one had already been dismissed for unrelated reasons.

All officers will be added to the College of Policing’s Barred List, prohibiting them from being employed by the police or other local policing bodies.