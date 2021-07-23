Two men have been charged with attempted murder in connection with an attack on two police officers in West Bromwich on Wednesday morning.

The officers were patrolling New Square in the town centre just before 11.30 am as they had been granted extra powers to carry out stop checks following an increase in violence and robberies over the last few days.

Both officers received slash injuries and have now been discharged from hospital.

The officers continue to recover at home with support from their force, West Midlands Police.

Parminder Hunjan, aged 37, and Maninder Hunjan, aged 25 (not 41 as previously reported), have been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of an imitation firearm.

Maninder Hunjan has also been charged with possession of a prohibited item.

The men, both of Frank Road, Smethwick, have been remanded to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (Friday).

A 31-year-old woman has been bailed with strict conditions pending further enquiries.

