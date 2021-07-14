Detectives investigating a serious assault on an officer at Camden Town Underground station have arrested two men.
Two 22-year-old men from Wolverhampton have been arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm.
The officer was giving emergency first aid to a member of the public who had fallen down the stairs at Camden Town station on Sunday 11th July, following England’s defeat in the Euro 2020 final, when he was approached by two men who, without warning, struck him repeatedly around the head.
The officer suffered fractures to his face and serious injuries to his shoulder and upper body. He was discharged from hospital on Monday and is now recovering at home.
Detective Inspector Gary Pinner said:
“This is a pleasing development in our investigation into what was a shocking act of violence on an officer helping someone in need.
“I would like to thank everyone who helped to share our appeal so widely yesterday, and the many members of the public who contacted us with information as a result.
“It is thanks to this support that we have been able to make these arrests less than twenty-four hours later.
“Our investigation into the incident continues and I’d encourage anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn’t already spoken to police to contact us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 631 of 11/07/21. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
