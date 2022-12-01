Two former speed camera viewing operatives who worked for Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership are to appear in court this week charged with conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
35-year-old Samantha Halden-Evan and 46-year-old Jonathan Hill are alleged to have conspired with each other in May 2019 to commit misconduct in public office by failing to process data so that motorists could avoid penalties for speeding offences.
These offences relate to allegations that on various dates between August 2017 and February 2021, there were failures to process data or offers were made to fail to process data so that individuals would avoid speeding penalties, unauthorised access to data on police computer systems, and unauthorised disclosure of data.
Staffordshire Police’s Anti-Corruption Unit carried out an investigation under the IOPC’s direction after the IOPC received referrals from the force in February and April last year (2021).
On conclusion of the investigation, the IOPC decided the matter should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.
Both defendants are due to appear before Cannock Magistrates’ Court on Friday 2 December
