It has been less than three days since mother-of-three Sasha Johnson was shot in the head in southeast London by a gang of armed criminals who, by all accounts, shot indiscriminately towards a group of people who were attending a house party.

Ms Johnson has often caused controversy because she compares the police to the ‘KKK’ and often endorses cries of ‘f**k the police’.

And now the same police who she compared to the ‘KKK’ are now hunting for the individuals who shot her in the head before driving away from the scene, leaving her in a pool of blood.

The very same police, who were the first on the scene to the shooting, gave Ms Johnson vital first aid and secured the area so that the London Ambulance Service could respond.

Regardless of what you think of Ms Johnson, a mother of three children is now fighting for her life in hospital after a gang of thugs opened fire on a group of people Ms Johnson was allegedly with.

One of the best tools in disrupting criminality, and especially gang-related violence, is stop-and-search.

These knives were seized off of two teenagers following a stop and search. The males had intended on selling them.

During my own time serving on the front line of the police in east London, I lost count of the number of weapons that I seized off individuals due to stop-and-search.

And during my near-ten years of service, not once did I ever witness a stop-and-search that was initiated because of the colour of someone’s skin.

But you do not have to spend too much time searching on the internet to find the hundreds of stories written by journalists, who have never spent a single day on the thin blue line, who will try and convince you that stop-and-search should be binned.

This morning, Sky News had a piece with David Lammy MP where they spoke about doing away with stop-and-search.

I wonder if they consulted with the family of Tashan Daniels?

A promising athlete who was stabbed in the heart as he stood with a friend at a London Underground station as they waited to go and watch a football match.

Tashan was murdered by two street thugs who did not like the way that Tashan looked at them.

Tashan was stabbed in the heart at a London Underground Station after looking at two males ‘the wrong way’

Indeed, Tashan’s family have called for more stop and search. But you never see their voice being echoed in the mainstream media.

Rarely do we ever hear from the families of the hundreds of victims who have been murdered in cold blood by individuals who have armed themselves with guns, machetes and zombie knives.

Instead, the public gets a never-ending stream of anti-stop-and-search articles that have been written by individuals who have not experienced the very real and very brutal cause and effect of violent street crime. The same brutal street crime that Ms Johnson came into direct contact with over the weekend.

The individuals who call for an end to stop-and-search never come up with a viable alternative to replace it.

They are not interested in the violent crime that stop-and-search helps to try and prevent.

They have just decided that stop-and-search is just not a good thing without witnessing the positive outcomes of stop-and-search.

But I bet they have never had to deliver a death message to the family of a child who has been stabbed to death on the streets? And I bet they have never been the first on the scene following a stabbing or a shooting.

the weapon that was used to murder Tashan Daniels.

If you, a member of the public, really want to know about stop and search and the great results that it has in getting guns and knives off of the street, find a police officer who has worked in an inner-city borough and ask them about it.

The point-scoring politicians and mainstream media who are, by all accounts, entirely out of touch with what is happening on the streets should don a bullet-proof vest and join the thousands of brave men and women who are risking their lives to try and save other peoples lives.

Or they should spend more time talking to the families of the children who have been murdered on our streets by individuals who have been carrying knives and guns.

The very knives which stop and search is helping to remove from the streets. If you want to read more about the positive effects of stop-and-search, click HERE.

And ask yourself these two questions: If the vehicle carrying the shooters were stopped and searched, then would Ms Johnson be laying in intensive care right now and; Has the mainstream media – and certain politicians – created an environment where more police are less willing to carry out stop and searches?

LBC has reported that the Met is now searching for ‘four black men in dark clothing’. Anybody with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 to tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1172/23May. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

