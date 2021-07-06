Two teenage boys have been stabbed to death within hours of one another on London’s streets.

A 15-year-old boy was fatally wounded in Woolwich, south-east London, shortly before 17:30 hours on Monday evening.

Just over six hours later, police were called to Oval Place, Vauxhall, where a 16-year-old boy was discovered with stab wounds.

No arrests have been made over the Oval Place attack.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the Woolwich stabbing.

To date, 22 teenagers have been killed in London this year. Across the whole of last year, 18 teenagers were killed on London’s streets.

The 15-year-old boy was found with a stab injury on Woolwich New Road.

Pictures on social media showed members of the public holding up sheets to provide privacy as emergency crews tried to save the boy’s life.

He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at 18:10.

Three knives were visible on the street following the attack.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of murder after he arrived at a south London hospital with a stab wound.

Metropolitan Police Supterindent Petra Lazar said it was “shocking and extremely saddening that a teenage boy has lost his life as the result of knife crime”.

The 16-year-old boy who was killed in Oval Place, south London, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and paramedics had been called to the area at 23:45.