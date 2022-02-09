Two bouncers working at a nightclub in Wolverhampton have been jailed for rape, thanks to an investigation by detectives from West Midlands Police (WMP).

Hassan Bockarie and Iyoseph Derry were sentenced to almost 20 years in prison collectively after taking advantage of a woman in her 20s who had been enjoying a night out.

The woman had been drinking at a works Christmas party in December 2018, and visited a nightclub later that evening, where Bockarie and Derry were working as doormen.

The pair targeted the woman, who was with another woman, after seeing her intoxicated and bought her more drinks before offering to take both women home just after 4 am the following morning.

Being bouncers, the women trusted them to get them back safely.

They dropped one of the women home, but then instead of taking the other woman back home safely they drove her to a flat in Birmingham and raped her.

Hassan Bockarie (left) and Iyoseph Derry have been jailed for rape (image credit: WMP)

Both men denied the allegations, however, after three years of investigative work, officers from WMP’s Public Protection Unit were able to prove their actions and how they abused their position of trust.

Bockarie initially denied any knowledge of the women, however intelligence checks and forensic work, including DNA evidence linking him to the crime, later saw him change his account.

Bockarie 34, of High Street, Erdington, was found guilty of rape and sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday (4 Feb).

Iyoseph Derry, 33, of no fixed address, was also found guilty of rape following a trial, as well as aiding and abetting rape, and jailed for 10 years.

Detective Constable David Powles spent several years conducting a thorough investigation into the attack.

He said: “Bockarie and Derry took advantage of their position as security doormen and could see the woman was visibly intoxicated at the time.

“Despite the evidence, both men denied the charges, pleading not guilty and putting the woman through the further ordeal of a trial.

“She has shown such courage and bravery in standing up to them and supporting our investigation.

“I hope these sentences provide a sense of comfort and closure to her, so that she can begin moving forward with her life.”