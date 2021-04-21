A couple who abused their position working at an Amazon distribution centre in Kegworth have been jailed after admitting their involvement in more than £100,000 worth of theft.

In January this year Derbyshire Police were called to an unrelated incident at the couple’s home in Derby.

After an initial disclosure by one of the defendants, officers carried a search and discovered a large quantity of items in their original packaging within the home and a car outside.

Items included, laptops, iPads, headphones, perfumes, clothing, mobile phones, beauty products and other electrical items, to the value of nearly £50,000.

However the true extent of their crimes was said to be worth more than £100,000.

Due to the location of the alleged theft offences Derbyshire Police transferred the investigation to Leicestershire Police.

Following extensive enquiries Maria Stricescu, 51, and Lucian Leonte, 37, both formerly of Sherwood Avenue, Borrowash, Derby, were charged with a number offences relating to their part in the thefts.

Both appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Friday (16 April) and were sentenced after pleading guilty to the following offences at a hearing last month.

Stricescu was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison for fraud by abuse of position, removing criminal property from England and converting criminal property.

Leonte was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison for fraud by abuse of position and removing criminal property from England.

DC Gavin Chantrill was the investigating officer in the case, he said:

“Both defendants over a period of time abused their position at Amazon for their own financial gain. Neither took responsibility for their actions during the investigation and blamed each other for their actions. We are pleased they have now pleaded guilty to their part in the offences.

“Stricescu was a picker at the distribution centre in Kegworth and had been stealing the items discreetly since July 2019 and was able to manipulate the system to look like the items had been delivered to customers.

“Leonte was employed as a packer and would then sell the items on and transfer large sums of money to bank accounts in Romania.

“After a falling out between the couple Leonte reported the offences to the police. Following extensive enquiries by officers who worked around the clock we were able to charge the defendants within hours of their arrest.

“The fact they both pleaded guilty to their parts in the crimes is a testament to the investigation team’s hard work and the evidence they collated.”