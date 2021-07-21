Two drunk men who were seen drifting in a busy shipping lane in the middle of the Solent were recovered by the Hampshire Police Marine Unit on Monday evening, as reported by Island Echo.

The Marine Police Unit said that the men were trying to reach the Isle of Wight but were spotted floating about before being convinced to board the marine unit’s vessel after drifting into a busy shipping lane.

Unbeknown to the drunk males, a large container vessel was bearing down on their position, being just 10 minutes away from them when officers arrived on the scene.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said:

“We were called at around 18:30 yesterday to reports of 2 intoxicated men who were believed to be acting aggressively in an inflatable kayak in The Solent, 2 miles south of Stokes Bay.

“We sent our marine unit to the scene and convinced the 2 men to get on board.

“Safeguarding advice was given and we dropped them back on land, at Stokes Bay, at around 19:00.”

Hampshire Police Marine Unit’s Sergent Matthew Grandsen said:

“These 2 men had managed to end up in the middle of a shipping lane, with a container ship from Southampton about 10 minutes away from them.

“Thankfully, we managed to get them safely to shore but it could quite easily have had a different outcome.

“This incident highlights the very real dangers of drinking alcohol and going out on the water, particularly in inflatable craft which are much more susceptible to the wind.

“We reminded the two individuals involved of how strong the tides in the Solent area are and how quickly they can change, even if the water appears to be calm.

“These men also had no safety equipment onboard their kayak.

“I would urge members of the public to always make sure they are properly equipped when at sea.”

