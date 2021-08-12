Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested for the murder of a doting father who confronted a group of youths in the street.

45-year-old James Markham died on Monday evening (9th August) after reportedly protecting his daughter after boys began swinging metal poles and shouting abuse at her.

“My daughter didn’t know them, one of her friends knew one of them from school,” his wife Candice told the Mirror.

A 999 call was made to the emergency services at around 18:20 hours following reports of a disturbance.

Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene where they found James, who had been stabbed.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services and members of the public, James was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination later found he died of a stab wound to the lung.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of murder. A second boy, also 14, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Detective Inspector John Marriott, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said:

“We believe that James confronted a group of youths causing a disturbance and was stabbed as a result.

“The brutality of this response is beyond shocking and our thoughts are with James’ family who have been left devastated by their loss.

“The arrests of these two individuals is a significant development but we still need the public’s help to build a full picture of exactly what happened on Monday evening.

“I know that there were a number of people present at the time of the murder. I want them to come forward.

“I also believe there will be parents who know that their child was there, or was involved. I am appealing for them to do the sensible thing and get in touch with us.

“A dedicated team of officers is working to piece together the tragic circumstances that led to this murder and to bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information about what took place, is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 5735/09AUG.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

