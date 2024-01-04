Major Police Operation Leads to Arrest of 49-Year-Old Man Following Disturbing Series of Events.

Liverpool faced a night of panic as a series of shootings unfolded across the city.

A 49-year-old man from Fazakerley has been arrested following the incidents, which occurred at three separate locations, causing widespread fear and disruption.

First Incident: Threat and Gunfire at News and Booze Store

The harrowing sequence began around 8.30 pm at the News and Booze store on Lower House Lane, Norris Green.

The gunman threatened a store assistant and fired a shot, fortunately not causing any physical harm but leaving the assistant extremely distressed.

The assailant left the scene without any cash, causing minor damage to the store.

Cinema Chaos: Shots Fired at Showcase Cinema

The situation escalated just before 8.50 pm when shots were fired outside the Showcase Cinema on Stonedale Retail Park in Croxteth.

Reports indicate that the gunman entered the complex, threatened two staff members in the foyer, and fired shots in the air upon exiting.

Remarkably, no injuries or damage were reported. The majority of cinema-goers, absorbed in film screenings, were unaware of the incident until the cinema went into lockdown as police arrived.

Stonedale Retail Park Closure

Following these alarming events, the entire Stonedale retail park, including all shops within the area, has been temporarily closed to facilitate ongoing police investigations.

Third Incident: Gunshots Heard on Malpas Road

Later in the night, at around 10.20 pm, gunshots were heard at a property on Malpas Road. Like the previous incidents, this one resulted in no physical injuries.

Swift Police Response and Arrest

Merseyside Police, along with armed response officers, local policing, detectives, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, and North West Ambulance Service, were rapidly deployed following the first incident.

A man was arrested at 4.46 am during a police operation in Fazakerley.

The arrest involved the use of a Taser due to the man’s aggressive behaviour.

He remains in custody, suspected of possession of a Section 1 firearm with intent to endanger life and robbery.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenn Wilson’s Statement

Assistant Chief Constable Jenn Wilson commented on the rarity and severity of the incidents, emphasising the distress caused to victims and witnesses.

She lauded the swift police response that led to the arrest within nine hours.

Wilson also highlighted the importance of community information in combating such violent crimes and encouraged anyone with knowledge about gun crime to come forward.

Community Support and Appeal for Information

High visibility patrols will continue in the affected areas to reassure the community.

Victim Care Merseyside is offering support and assistance to those affected.

The police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with

footage of the incidents to contact them urgently.

Anyone with footage or information is asked to DM @MerPol or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 928 of Wednesday 3 January.

