Tributes have been paid to a long-serving Merseyside Police horse who sadly passed away yesterday.
18-year-old PH ‘Boris’ had served with Merseyside Police since the age of four.
PH Boris represented Merseyside Police at the 2012 London Olympics during his long and illustrious career.
He also led in the winner of the Grand National numerous times.
A member of the Merseyside Police Mounted Division said that PH Boris thought that everyone was cheering from him as he walked through the tunnel into the winner’s enclosure.
PH ‘Boris’ also policed numerous Football fixtures and attended hundreds of school visits during his service.
He also spent many hours taking part in high-visibility patrols across the Merseyside area.
A spokesperson for the unit said: ‘Boris was a true yard favourite who will be sorely missed by us all.’
One social media user responded to the news: ‘So sorry to see such sad news – he looked magnificent.
‘Deepest sympathy to you all on losing a loved family member.’
Another added: ‘I’m so very sorry for all of you who loved him, especially his regular rider(s) Sending love and hugs to all at the yard.’
Responding to the hundreds of messages from well-wishers, a spokesperson for the unit tweeted:
‘Thank you so much for all the lovely messages that we received yesterday regarding our sad news about Boris.
‘They really mean a lot to us.’
