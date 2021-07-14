North Yorkshire Police have paid tribute to PS Michael Tinsley, who passed away suddenly on Monday 12th July.
PS Tinsley was a supervisor on Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team.
In that role, PS Tinsley would have spent much of his time responding to emergency calls in the area, protecting and engaging with the community.
The well-respected and popular officer joined the police force in 2013, becoming a sergeant five years later.
In 2016, PS Tinsley received the force’s Gold Courage Award after he single-handedly dealt with a double-knife threat.
Speaking about the officer, Chief Constable Lisa Winward said:
“It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that I have to announce the news about the sudden and tragic death of Sergeant Michael Tinsley from the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Scarborough.
“Michael was a very popular and well-respected member of the North Yorkshire Police family and of the wider community in Scarborough and his loss will be felt profoundly by everyone who knew him.
“He joined the force in 2013 as a Police Constable in the Scarborough and Ryedale Command, rising to the rank of Sergeant in 2018 with the local Neighbourhood Policing Team.
“Since then he has led a team who have been dedicated to keeping the local community safe throughout some of the most testing times policing has ever experienced and I am incredibly proud of and grateful for his contribution.
“In 2016 his outstanding professionalism was recognised at our annual awards ceremony when he received a Gold Courage Award for single-handedly dealing with a double knife threat, a situation which he alone brought to a safe conclusion. He also went on to win that year’s Public Choice Award, voted for by the public of North Yorkshire, who he dutifully served.
“His death has come as a great shock to all of us and our heartfelt sympathies go out to Michael’s loved ones, his friends and all of his colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.
“We’ve lowered our flag at Headquarters as a sign of respect to Michael and his contribution to the force, the community of Scarborough and North Yorkshire as a whole and also as a reflection of our loss of a friend and well respected police officer.”
Police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances around Sergeant Tinsley’s death, and his family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this very sad time.
Before you do, don’t forget to become an ESN ‘Insider’.
For just £3-per-month, our team will send you a weekly digest of the most-read stories and most-watched videos from the front line of the worlds emergency services. CLICK HERE to find out more.
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below