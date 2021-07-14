North Yorkshire Police have paid tribute to PS Michael Tinsley, who passed away suddenly on Monday 12th July.

PS Tinsley was a supervisor on Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team.

In that role, PS Tinsley would have spent much of his time responding to emergency calls in the area, protecting and engaging with the community.

The well-respected and popular officer joined the police force in 2013, becoming a sergeant five years later.

In 2016, PS Tinsley received the force’s Gold Courage Award after he single-handedly dealt with a double-knife threat.

Sgt Tinsley receiving his Gold Courage Award from Mike Stubbs of The Police Federation

Speaking about the officer, Chief Constable Lisa Winward said:

“It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that I have to announce the news about the sudden and tragic death of Sergeant Michael Tinsley from the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Scarborough.

“Michael was a very popular and well-respected member of the North Yorkshire Police family and of the wider community in Scarborough and his loss will be felt profoundly by everyone who knew him.

“He joined the force in 2013 as a Police Constable in the Scarborough and Ryedale Command, rising to the rank of Sergeant in 2018 with the local Neighbourhood Policing Team.

“Since then he has led a team who have been dedicated to keeping the local community safe throughout some of the most testing times policing has ever experienced and I am incredibly proud of and grateful for his contribution.

Sgt Tinsley receiving the 2016 Public Choice Award from former Police, Crime and Fire Commissioner Julia Mulligan

“In 2016 his outstanding professionalism was recognised at our annual awards ceremony when he received a Gold Courage Award for single-handedly dealing with a double knife threat, a situation which he alone brought to a safe conclusion. He also went on to win that year’s Public Choice Award, voted for by the public of North Yorkshire, who he dutifully served.

“His death has come as a great shock to all of us and our heartfelt sympathies go out to Michael’s loved ones, his friends and all of his colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.

“We’ve lowered our flag at Headquarters as a sign of respect to Michael and his contribution to the force, the community of Scarborough and North Yorkshire as a whole and also as a reflection of our loss of a friend and well respected police officer.”

Police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances around Sergeant Tinsley’s death, and his family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this very sad time.

