Tributes have been paid to Hertfordshire-based police officer PC Bruce Lister who was found deceased by his colleagues on 31st Jan.
PC Lister attended duty on 29th January to work a late shift. He was a highly trained forensic collision investigator who spent much of his career investigating the cause of serious, often fatal, accidents.
Several hours after starting his shift, PC Lister was found deceased by his colleagues at his desk.
A spokesperson for BCH Road Policing Unit tweeted:
‘PC Lister was one of our Forensic Collision Investigators, our thoughts are with his family and friends at this devastating time.’
A page on the policememorial.org.uk website said that the 57-year-old officer ‘suffered a fatal medical episode on duty within a police station’.
