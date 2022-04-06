Tributes have been paid to a ‘loyal and fearless’ Essex Police dog who sadly passed away on Monday.
PD ‘Mitch’ had suffered from a brief illness before he lost his brave fight earlier in the week.
The ‘fearless’ general purpose police dog had served on the frontline of Essex Police for seven years.
A tweet published by the Essex Police Dog Section said:
‘We are saddened to write that after a brief but brave fight against illness PD Mitch passed away on Monday.
‘A fearless, loyal Dog & best friend, he served Essex for seven years catching criminals & preventing crime.
‘Thank you, Mitch, for your service & go well to the field in the sky.’
If you have got a story, get in touch with our news desk by sending us an email
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & videos which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' back in 2018 was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below