Tributes have been paid to a ‘loyal and fearless’ Essex Police dog who sadly passed away on Monday.

PD ‘Mitch’ had suffered from a brief illness before he lost his brave fight earlier in the week.

The ‘fearless’ general purpose police dog had served on the frontline of Essex Police for seven years.

Credit: twitter.com/EPDogs

A tweet published by the Essex Police Dog Section said:

‘We are saddened to write that after a brief but brave fight against illness PD Mitch passed away on Monday.

‘A fearless, loyal Dog & best friend, he served Essex for seven years catching criminals & preventing crime.

‘Thank you, Mitch, for your service & go well to the field in the sky.’

If you have got a story, get in touch with our news desk by sending us an email