Tributes have been paid to a Lancashire Police dog who passed away yesterday, 23rd March.
PD ‘Jerry’ had fallen ill over the weekend before his condition rapidly deteriorated.
‘Jerry’ had served with Lancashire Police Dog Unit for ten years and was due to retire later on this year.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police Dog unit said:
‘With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to tell you after falling ill over the weekend PD Jerry passed away yesterday in his handler’s arms.
‘Jerry had a 10-year career with us and was due to retire.
‘His career saw thousands of pounds, vast amount of drugs and firearms taken off the streets of Lancashire.
‘Our thought are with his handler and family.
‘Run free Jerry.’
Responding to the news, one wellwisher said: ‘RIP Jerry..Your service to the Police was priceless…You were a Police Colleague through and through…Run free little angel over bridge.’
Another added: ‘Sorry to hear the passing of PD Jerry. Thank you for all you did now fly high over Rainbow Bridge. Condolences to all the people who loved him.’
If you have got a story, get in touch with our news desk by sending us an email
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & videos which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' back in 2018 was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below