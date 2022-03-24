Tributes have been paid to a Lancashire Police dog who passed away yesterday, 23rd March.

PD ‘Jerry’ had fallen ill over the weekend before his condition rapidly deteriorated.

‘Jerry’ had served with Lancashire Police Dog Unit for ten years and was due to retire later on this year.

facebook.com/LancsPolDogUnit

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police Dog unit said:

‘With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to tell you after falling ill over the weekend PD Jerry passed away yesterday in his handler’s arms.

‘Jerry had a 10-year career with us and was due to retire.

‘His career saw thousands of pounds, vast amount of drugs and firearms taken off the streets of Lancashire.

‘Our thought are with his handler and family.

‘Run free Jerry.’

Responding to the news, one wellwisher said: ‘RIP Jerry..Your service to the Police was priceless…You were a Police Colleague through and through…Run free little angel over bridge.’

Another added: ‘Sorry to hear the passing of PD Jerry. Thank you for all you did now fly high over Rainbow Bridge. Condolences to all the people who loved him.’

