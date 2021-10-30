Tributes have been paid to a general-purpose police dog who sadly passed away whilst en-route to the COP26 summit.
PD ‘Rika’ was based with Devon & Cornwall police and, as a general-purpose police dog, was trained to find high-risk missing people, find suspects and evidence, protect her handler and other police officers as well as members of the public.
In a tweet, PD Rika’s handler said:
‘Today [29th October] is a horrendously sad day.
‘Whilst on the way to assist at COP26, PD Rika fell ill and sadly passed away at the vet’s this morning.
‘My heart is broken. Sleep well Chicken.’
One officer tweeted: ‘Heartbreaking. Rest east Rika. Thank you for your service. May you rest in peace lovely. Thoughts to your family and colleagues.’
Another Twitter user said: ‘So sorry for your loss. Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers Fly high Rika and thank you so much for all you did to keep us safe’.
A former police officer tweeted: ‘Oh my goodness, To lose any dog is hard but to lose a police dog is something else.
‘He is your friend and your protector. Take care and heaven has gained a very special angel’.
Got a story, guest blog, picture, or video? Email our team: contact@emergency-services.news
CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups and to join our FREE newsletter.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Comments 1