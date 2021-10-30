Tributes have been paid to a general-purpose police dog who sadly passed away whilst en-route to the COP26 summit.

PD ‘Rika’ was based with Devon & Cornwall police and, as a general-purpose police dog, was trained to find high-risk missing people, find suspects and evidence, protect her handler and other police officers as well as members of the public.

In a tweet, PD Rika’s handler said:

‘Today [29th October] is a horrendously sad day.

‘Whilst on the way to assist at COP26, PD Rika fell ill and sadly passed away at the vet’s this morning.

‘My heart is broken. Sleep well Chicken.’

One officer tweeted: ‘Heartbreaking. Rest east Rika. Thank you for your service. May you rest in peace lovely. Thoughts to your family and colleagues.’

Another Twitter user said: ‘So sorry for your loss. Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers Fly high Rika and thank you so much for all you did to keep us safe’.

A former police officer tweeted: ‘Oh my goodness, To lose any dog is hard but to lose a police dog is something else.

‘He is your friend and your protector. Take care and heaven has gained a very special angel’.

