Tributes have been paid to a Metropolitan Police Service general purpose police dog who tragically died whilst chasing suspected moped thieves.
Police dog ‘Stanley’ and handler had been called to an incident following reports that suspects were attempting to steal a moped.
When the dog unit arrived on the scene, he chased after the fleeing suspects.
However, while running after the thieves, the six-year-old dog collapsed and sadly died at the scene of suspected heart failure.
Paying tribute to the dog, a spokesperson for the London Retired Police Dogs Trust said:
‘It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the news of the sudden passing of one of our very own.
‘Whilst on duty chasing down moped thieves, 6-year-old Stanley collapsed and sadly passed away of heart failure.
‘One of the very best who will be forever missed.’
Dog units from around the country rallied to support the police dog handler who worked with PD Stanley.
A spokesperson for Lancs Police Dog Unit tweeted:
‘Our thoughts are with PD Stanley’s handler and family at this time.
West Mercia Police Dog Section tweeted:
‘Our deepest condolences to all affected by the sudden loss of PD Stanley.
No further information regarding the 999 call or the location of the call, including the status of the suspects who PD Stanley was chasing after has been released. ESN has contacted the Met Police Press Bureau for clarification.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & videos which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' back in 2018 was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below