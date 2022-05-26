Tributes have been paid to a Metropolitan Police Service general purpose police dog who tragically died whilst chasing suspected moped thieves.

Police dog ‘Stanley’ and handler had been called to an incident following reports that suspects were attempting to steal a moped.

When the dog unit arrived on the scene, he chased after the fleeing suspects.

However, while running after the thieves, the six-year-old dog collapsed and sadly died at the scene of suspected heart failure.

Paying tribute to the dog, a spokesperson for the London Retired Police Dogs Trust said:

‘It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the news of the sudden passing of one of our very own.

‘Whilst on duty chasing down moped thieves, 6-year-old Stanley collapsed and sadly passed away of heart failure.

‘One of the very best who will be forever missed.’

credit: lrpduk / Twitter

Dog units from around the country rallied to support the police dog handler who worked with PD Stanley.

A spokesperson for Lancs Police Dog Unit tweeted:

‘Our thoughts are with PD Stanley’s handler and family at this time.

West Mercia Police Dog Section tweeted:

‘Our deepest condolences to all affected by the sudden loss of PD Stanley.

No further information regarding the 999 call or the location of the call, including the status of the suspects who PD Stanley was chasing after has been released. ESN has contacted the Met Police Press Bureau for clarification.

