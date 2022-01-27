Tributes have been paid to Brett Swinyard, a London Ambulance Service Paramedic who sadly passed away on 25th January following what has been described as a ‘sudden but brief illness’.

Brett, who was 59, joined the London Ambulance Service in 1984. During his 37 years of selfless service as a paramedic on the front line, he was known for his ‘boundless positivity and charisma’.

Brett spent his entire time in LAS in the north east of the capital – predominantly at the Newham Group and latterly out of Romford Group.

His colleagues have paid tribute to his great sense of humour and how his presence in the mess room made it a ‘warmer, friendlier place’.

Daniel Elkeles, Chief Executive of the London Ambulance Service, said:

‘Brett encompassed all the best qualities of a member of London Ambulance Service staff.

‘He made the LAS a better place and made coming to work more enjoyable for huge numbers of people.

‘Many of our colleagues will have been supported and helped by Brett over the years.’

In 2018 Brett retired to spend more time with his family – his wife Ann, their three sons Nick, Christopher and Connor, and grandchildren – but he continued to work part-time for LAS, continuing to be a huge positive influence on Romford Group.

Mr Elkeles added:

‘Whilst immensely proud of being a London Ambulance Service paramedic, Brett had numerous other creative outputs.

‘He was a keen musician, playing in a successful rock band in his spare time.

‘He also wrote a popular first aid handbook for children aged 7 to 11 years old.

‘Brett’s passing has left a significant void in Romford Group and across our Service.

‘All our thoughts are with Brett’s family and friends at this difficult time.’