Tributes have been paid to a much-loved and highly respected emergency ambulance technician who sadly died on Saturday, 24th April, after the vehicle he was travelling in was hit by an object.

Jeremy Daw was the front-seat passenger in a West Midlands Ambulance Service vehicle responding to an emergency call when an object penetrated the windscreen and struck Jeremy on the A49 in Hereford.

Despite the best efforts of his colleagues, Jeremy died of his injuries at the scene.

Credit: WMAS

West Midlands Ambulance Service’s Emergency Services Operations Delivery Director, Nathan Hudson, said:

“On Saturday (24th) we tragically lost our dear friend and colleague Jeremy Daw, known among staff as Jack, in an incident in Herefordshire.

“Jeremy (Jack) was a long-serving member of staff with nearly 30 years’ service who always put patient care at the heart of everything he did. He was one of life’s good guys.

“During his time with the ambulance service, he became a paramedic and worked in Hereford and Leominster, as well as flying on some of the region’s air ambulances. As well as being a paramedic, he worked as a mentor helping countless other staff to develop their skills and patient care.

“He loved his family, his colleagues and his patients. He was a loving husband, father and a fantastic member of our team and will be missed dearly.

“His death is particularly cruel as he had only retired last year before returning in January this year as an Emergency Medical Technician.

“Our key focus at the minute is ensuring we do everything to support his family and also our staff.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the efforts of our staff who attended the incident yesterday and our call room staff, but also the many staff from other parts of the region who volunteered to come and work in Hereford last night and today to allow their colleagues time to come to terms with what has happened.

“We will be working closely with Jeremy (Jack)’s family and the family liaison officers from West Mercia Police, in how they wish to remember Jeremy (Jack).”

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said:

“Jeremy – known by his colleagues as Jack – represented the best of the NHS. After almost three decades’ service, he returned to the frontline from a well-earned retirement to help patients during the coronavirus pandemic and served as a mentor to younger colleagues.

“On behalf of everyone across the NHS, our heartfelt condolences go to Jeremy’s family, friends and colleagues, as we also wish his crewmate a swift recovery.”

West Mercia Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident or have dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting incident 00101i of 24 April.

