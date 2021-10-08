Tributes to have paid to PC Tris Baker, who was killed in a road traffic collision on the A1060 in Roxwell on Thursday 23rd September.

PC Baker was travelling on the A1060 at about 13:50 hours when the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a lorry.

Despite the best efforts of the PC Baker’s colleagues, he died at the scene.

The driver of the HGV was arrested and has been interviewed regarding the incident.

Tris, 41, was a serving Essex Police children and young person officer and was based in Brentwood.

In a statement, Tris’ partner Faye Matthams said:

“Tris was the kindest, most giving and thoughtful man you could ever hope to know.

“He put everyone else’s needs before his own and worked so very hard not only in his day job but also to provide a safe and loving home for myself and the three children.

“He also made sure he looked after his family, including his mum.

“He had the driest sense of humour and always enjoyed playing a trick and making us laugh.

“He was a calm and quiet person with the biggest and kindest heart who would go out of his way to help anyone.

“Almost 18 years’ service proved this, along with his dedication to being a volunteer police cadet leader, a role he took much pride in.

“He was extremely active, always walking our dogs, bike riding with the kids, swimming and loved gardening. We will miss doing all of these things with him.

“He was the perfect son, partner, father, brother and friend who will be sorely missed by us all.”

Essex Police Chief Constable BJ Harrington said:

“The loss of Tris to the Essex Police family is great, but this will not compare to the loss of those who loved him most dearly.

“Whilst words can never properly console Tris’ family, I hope that the thoughts and prayers of all in Essex Police will bring some small solace.

“I am also sending my personal thoughts and prayers to all those who held Tris dear at this tragic time.

“My thoughts and thanks are also with the officers who responded to the incident and who have been helping and supporting with the response.

“I know they care deeply about what they do and their professionalism and compassion makes me proud.”

CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups.

Recommended video: