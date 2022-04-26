Tributes have been paid to a serving Northamptonshire Police officer who has sadly passed away.

Northamptonshire Police have not released any of the circumstances surrounding PC Alex Prentice’s sudden death.

PC Prentice was a brave police officer who, over the last few years, dealt with several major incidents that exemplified his courage, valour and professionalism.

On 25th May 2021, PC Prentice was one of the first officers on the scene of the stabbing of 16-year-old Rayon Pennycook, who died from a single stab wound.

During the trial of Rayon’s now-convicted murderer, PC Prentice recounted how he used a defibrillator, chest seal and a blood-clotting agent as he tried to save Rayon Pennycook’s life.

The 16-year-old died in Reynolds Road in front of police officers and his own family members in Corby, on 25th May following an altercation with another teenager. In January, 18-year-old Stefan Draca was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years behind bars.

In July 2015, PC Prentice and his colleague PC Wishart made the headlines after body-worn camera footage of them fending off a knife-wielding male was released by Northamptonshire Police.

The officers were called out to a domestic incident in Corby in March 2014 and were confronted by an agitated knife-wielding man, named as Lee Vickers.

Following their ordeal, the two officers were presented with a bravery award by Northamptonshire Police.

PC Wishart (left) and PC Prentice (right) were honoured for their bravery and presented with a special shield by PC Chloe Boatman at the Northamptonshire Police awards in July 2015

Amongst the tributes flooding social media for the much-loved and highly respected officer, one colleague wrote:

‘It is with deep sadness that we report the sudden and tragic death of our very good friend and colleague, PC1158 Alex Prentice.

‘Never was there a Police Officer, who was solely committed to his job in serving our Queen. Rest in Peace.’

Another officer wrote:

‘Alex and I were in the same class at Ryton during basic training and had rooms in the same block.

‘I am very sorry to hear of his loss, and my thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues. He was a decent and enthusiastic man.’

One serving officer tweeted:

‘So very sad, my deepest thoughts go out to his family, colleagues & friends. Thank you for your service, rest easy, your duty is done, and your brothers & sisters will take it from here.’

An officer who worked with PC Prentice for 14 years said:

Absolutely devastated. Today Northants Police and UK Policing have lost an incredible Police Officer. Someone I worked with for 14 years, looked up to and cared about. He loved his job, took great pride in what he did and most of all truly wanted to help/ You’ll be hugely missed.’

Featured image credit: BBC

