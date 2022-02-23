Tributes have been paid to a newly qualified London Ambulance Service Paramedic who passed away on Wednesday 16th February.

32-year-old Carla Gray joined the London Ambulance Service in 2015, initially working as a Trainee Emergency Ambulance Crew out of Deptford Group.

Carla progressed to Emergency Ambulance Crew level in June 2016 and moved to Greenwich Group two years later.

Carla had become a Newly-Qualified Paramedic only last month. She leaves behind two young children.

Daniel Elkeles, Chief Executive of the London Ambulance Service said:

‘Carla will be remembered as a dedicated colleague and a dedicated clinician.

‘She had worked hard to become a paramedic and was known for her caring nature which she extended to both colleagues and to her patients, who she treated with empathy and kindness.

‘Carla was always there for her colleagues and crewmates and was a popular member of the team.

‘My thoughts and deepest condolences are with Carla’s two children Elliott, who is 14, and Isla, who is 4, her mother Daryl, twin sister Leah, elder sister Natasha – and all her loved ones.

‘I am also thinking of Carla’s colleagues and many friends here at London Ambulance Service and I extend to them my support during this tragic and difficult time.’