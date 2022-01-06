Tributes are being paid this evening to South East Coast Ambulance Service Paramedic, Alice Clark, who tragically died following a collision involving a Trust ambulance on the A21 near Tonbridge at 8.20 pm yesterday (5th January 2022).

Newly Qualified Paramedic, Alice, was 21-years-old and had joined the Trust in November of last year.

21-year-old Alice Clark.

Speaking about their daughter, Alice’s parents said:

“Alice was so excited to qualify as a paramedic and looked forward to every shift.

“She was a beautiful, kind, fun-loving daughter, sister and granddaughter.

“She loved to travel and anyone who met her loved her.

“She will be missed more than words can say by family and friends. We would ask for privacy at this very sad and tragic time for us.”

Paying tribute today, Giovanni Mazza, Manager for the Paddock Wood Operating Unit where Alice was based said:

“Although she had only been with us for a short time, Alice was already very much part of our ambulance family and will be remembered as a kind and dedicated paramedic.

“She will be deeply and sadly missed by her colleagues and we’re sending our love and prayers to her family and friends during this horrendous time.”

Amanda Pritchard, Chief Executive of NHS England, said:

‘I’m deeply saddened to hear about our South East Coast Ambulance Service colleague who tragically died whilst on duty yesterday.

‘On behalf of everyone in the NHS, our condolences go to her family, friends and colleagues, and my thoughts are also with the two colleagues injured in the accident.’

Tributes continue to be left on social media for Alice and her family, friends and colleagues.

One Twitter user said: Thinking of the Paramedic and her family at this time as well as the crews who attended the scene and all her colleagues within SECamb.’

Another said: ‘Hearing of some sad news from down south with my colleagues in SeCAMB.

‘I am very sorry to hear of the loss of a Paramedic and send my condolences to the whole team down there.’

Another tribute said: ‘My thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of the paramedic lost yesterday in SECAMB. I also wish a speedy recovery to the injured crewmate.’

Two other medics were injured in the collision. One remains in hospital in critical condition.

