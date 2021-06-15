Heartfelt tributes have flooded social media following the death of Metropolitan Police Inspector Adam Turvey who was reported to have died on 13th June.

No official report has been given regarding the circumstances surrounding the sad passing of the extremely popular officer.

The Met’s Specialist Firearms Command tweeted:

‘We are devastated by the loss of Inspector Adam Turvey. Our colleague, our friend, our brother in blue. Stand down Metro Alpha 23, we will take it from here’.

A friend of Adam’s posted on social media:

‘So angry with myself for not doing things immediately at times! A couple of weeks ago, I was sorting many years worth of crap and came across one of Gracie’s homework books from 5/6 years ago, which I put to one side, especially for you, Adam Turvey.

‘That year, she only did one piece of homework (more than she’s done since, though!), and here it is.

‘I’ll translate it because she was only in year 1, so took me a while to figure it out!

“My uncle Adam is a policeman. He puts naughty people in jail. Uncle Adam helps lots of people too”.

‘It’s perhaps not the biggest tribute, but for a 5-year-old and one who has never done a piece of homework in the six years since this, I think says a lot.

‘Absolutely gutted that I did not sent it straight over to you when I came across it, I just took it for granted that I’d have many years to send it to you’.

Another post shared on social media read: ‘I can’t believe it, I’m refusing to believe it. I cant count on one hand the skippers that have supervised me over the years that I truly respected and trusted. MR T was one of them. May he rest easy’.

Before you do, don’t forget to become an ESN ‘Insider’.

For just £3-per-month, our team will send you a weekly digest of the most-read stories and most-watched videos from the front line of the worlds emergency services. CLICK HERE to find out more.

If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.

Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_