Tributes have been paid to Simon Cole, the former Chief Constable of Leicestershire Police, who sadly passed away just two weeks after retiring.

Simon, who had served in policing for over 30 years, was found dead at his home address in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, yesterday morning (30th March).

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said that the death had been referred to the Coroner.

Simon Cole QPM grew up in Leicestershire and was promoted to Chief Constable of Leicestershire Police in June 2010. Simon started his career as a police officer with West Midlands Police.

Simon joined Hampshire Police in 2003 as Assistant Chief Constable where he led on delivering Neighbourhood Policing. He became Deputy Chief Constable in 2008 before returning to Leicestershire as Chief.

credit: MaxloweLtd / Twitter

Locally Simon represented the force on the Strategic Partnership Board, working with partners from all over the force area to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour. He had a huge impact on national policing portfolios and held a number of voluntary roles.

He was a keen sportsman chairing the Leicestershire Police Sports and Leisure Section, Force Benevolent Fund and Police Sport UK National (PSUK) Lawn Tennis, cricket and Rugby Sections.

He was awarded a BA (Hons) in English Literature from the University of Durham, an MA in History from University College, Worcester, and a Diploma in Criminology and Policing from Cambridge University.

In 2014 Simon was said to be very proud to be awarded the Queen’s Police Medal in the New Year’s Honours List and was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Arts by De Montfort University.

In 2020, Simon was awarded the Sir Robert Peel Medal by the Institute of Criminology at Cambridge University.

The Sir Robert Peel Medal is awarded annually for Outstanding Leadership in Evidence Based Policing; COVID meant that it was actually presented in 2021.

Sean Arbuthnot, Prevent Coordinator at Birmingham City Council said:

‘[I am] still in shock over the tragic loss of Simon Cole. I always loved it when our paths crossed in Prevent- we spent as much time talking about U2 and Bruce Springsteen as we did about work! A true leader and a great person- such gravitas yet always approachable.’

Dr Luke Evans MP said:

‘Saddened to hear the news about CC Simon Cole QPM. I worked with Simon all throughout the pandemic and was grateful for his leading role in the Leicestershire Local Resilience Forum.

‘My thoughts are with Simon’s family and friends at this time, and all who served with him.’

A spokesperson for the Charity ‘Warning Zone’ said:

‘Warning Zone are shocked and saddened to hear of the death of the former Chief Constable of Leicestershire, Simon Cole.

‘Simon was a good friend to us and we are very grateful for his staunch support over the years. Our sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.’

Credit: TandemRest / Twitter

Susan Whelan, CEO of Leicester City Football Club said:

“Simon was a passionate, tireless servant to our city and a key source of counsel and support to the Club. Our thoughts are with Simon’s family, friends & colleagues at this difficult time.”

Leicester Police announced that a public book of condolence will be established in the coming days and that it will be accessible via their website.

Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said:

“It is hard to put into words how devastating this news is for the entire force who loved and respected Simon. Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and we will support them as much as we can.

“We want to respect their privacy and the Coroner’s process and would ask that the public and media do so too.

“We are offering support to our staff and those who worked closely with

Simon.

“I know Simon had a great impact on many of the communities of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland and his death will be a great loss to many of the people he worked with.

“All we can do is pull together and mourn the loss of a greatly respected man.”

Paying tribute to Simon, Martin Hewitt, Chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said:

“Across policing, we are deeply saddened to learn that our colleague and friend, recently retired Chief Constable Simon Cole, has died. Our thoughts are with Simon’s family, loved ones and colleagues.

“Simon was a highly respected and valued officer. He has been a long-standing and prominent member of the Chief Constable’s Council. As I described him at his last meeting, ‘the father of the house’.

“Over many decades, his leadership and impact have been felt byt he people of Leicestershire and all in policing. We will miss him”.

The last tweet on Simon’s Twitter handle, dated 24th March, read: ‘Thank you for your support and messages over a decade’

