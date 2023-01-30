38-year-old FF Barry Martin from Fife sustained severe injuries while fighting a blaze at the historic Jenners building on Rose Street on Monday, 23rd Jan

FF Martin had been in a critical condition at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but sadly passed away on Friday, 27th January.

Four additional firefighters received treatment at the hospital and have since been discharged. Two were treated for smoke inhalation, and two for burns.

A police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital and later released.

Superintendent David Robertson, of Edinburgh Division, said:

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Barry at this very difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

More than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze. Witnesses told local media that they saw a soot-covered firefighter being helped from the building by colleagues.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the death as a “terrible tragedy”.

“This is dreadfully sad news,” she tweeted.

“My deepest condolences go to Barry’s family, friends and colleagues.

“This is a terrible tragedy for all who loved him – but also a reminder of the selfless courage our firefighters demonstrate in the line of duty each and every day.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s interim chief officer said he and his colleagues were “devastated” by the death.

Ross Haggart said: “I speak for the entire service when I say that we are all devastated by the loss of Barry, and our thoughts remain with his family, friends and colleagues at this deeply distressing time.

“Both Barry’s family and the service have been overwhelmed with the messages of support we have received, and we thank everyone for the time they have taken to share these.

“Barry’s family would also like to thank all the medical staff who have cared for him.”

Firefighter Martin is the first Scottish firefighter to die while on duty since Ewan Williamson died after being injured at the Balmoral Bar in Edinburgh in 2009.

One touching tribute on social media to Firefighter Barry Martin captured the sentiments of many. It read:

‘While most run away from danger, some run straight towards it. FF Martin bravely gave his life last week, putting a stop to the fire at one of Edinburgh’s most renowned buildings. Rest in peace, our hero.’

Speaking shortly after the death of FF Martin was announced, Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said:

“Everyone in the Scottish and UK Fire and Rescue Service will be devastated by today’s events. Our hearts go out to Barry’s family, colleagues and friends and to all those who mourn his loss.

“Barry was a dedicated firefighter and a well-loved member of the firefighting community. We are very proud that he was a member of our union. Like so many firefighters, he put himself at risk to save the lives of others.

“In due course, we will investigate the events that led to his death. Today, we are grieving for a colleague and a friend.”