Tributes have been paid to Chief Fire Officer Paul Fuller CBE from Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service, who sadly passed away this morning, Monday, 7th June, following a short illness.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service said that Paul passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family.

The spokesperson added that they are in contact with Paul’s family and that they are supporting them at this ‘very difficult time’.

Paul joined the Fire Service in 1978 and became Chief Fire Officer (CFO)at Bedfordshire and Luton in 2002.

Paul Fuller CBE

He has served on several national bodies, including Chair of CFOA Services Limited Chair of Fire Sector Federation, CFOA past President and was Chair of Trustees for the national charity the Children’s Burns Trust and Chair of the Trustees of the Fire Fighters Charity and Chair of Fire Sport UK.

Paul was made a Freeman of the City of London in 2012, awarded the Queens Fire Service Medal for exemplary service in 2008 and made Commander of the British Empire by her Majesty in the 2016 New Year’s Honours, appointed a Deputy Lieutenant in 2017 and made Member of St John in 2018.

