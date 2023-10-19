The community of Pewsey, Salisbury, and Surrey mourns the tragic loss of Mark Hillier, a dedicated firefighter and a loving family man, who passed away in a heartbreaking road traffic collision on Thursday, October 12.

The incident involved Mark’s Suzuki Grand Vitara and a BMW on the A345.

Holly, Mark’s wife, has lovingly remembered him as a man who was wholly committed to the fire service, serving his community with unwavering passion. Mark’s dedication extended beyond just Pewsey.

He held a deep bond with the communities in Salisbury and Surrey and considered his fellow firefighters as an extended family. “The love he had for his fire service family was unquestionable. We were so proud of him,” Holly fondly recalled.

In addition to his exemplary service as a firefighter, Mark was a skilled carpenter and craftsman, dedicating the last six years to create a forever home for his family.

Despite facing challenges, Mark’s resilience and determination never wavered.

Holly reminisced about Mark’s occasional forays into other areas of home improvement, noting with a chuckle, “Well I’m a carpenter, not a plasterer”. By the end, however, Mark had mastered plastering, a testament to his commitment to learning and growth.

Mark’s love wasn’t limited to his human family; he was a dedicated caretaker to their four beautiful spaniels. He trained them with dedication, and the bond they shared was evident. “Our dogs were incredible and so clever,” Holly shared.

Tragically, three of their spaniels – Teddy, Coco, and Joey – also lost their lives on that fateful night of the collision.

The pain of losing Mark and their beloved pets has left an indelible mark on Holly and their children, Jaimee, Hayden, and Isla.

They remember Mark as a hero, not just for his bravery in the line of duty but for the love, warmth, and security he provided to his family. “You will be forever celebrated and cherished. Mark, Dad, we love you wholeheartedly with everything we have. We miss you immensely,” Holly expressed.

Holly has set up an email account to celebrate Mark’s legacy and keep his memory alive, remembering_mark@outlook.com.

She encourages friends, family, and acquaintances to share photos and stories of Mark, emphasising how comforting it has been to hear from those whose lives Mark touched.

As Holly poignantly stated, “Mark made such an impression and knew so many people. Please don’t hold back.” Mark Hillier will be forever remembered as a hero, a loving father, and an irreplaceable pillar of the community.

In the wake of the tragic loss of Mark Hillier, a dedicated firefighter and a pillar of the community, a JustGiving page was established to provide support to his grieving family.

Initially set with a modest target of £1000, the outpouring of love and support from the community has been overwhelming, with donations already exceeding £5260.

This remarkable response is a testament to the indelible mark that Mark left on the hearts of many.

Those wishing to contribute or learn more can visit the fundraising page HERE

