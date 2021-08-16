David and Harrison Louden’s family have paid tribute to them after they sadly died at an address in Kidderminster.

Officers were called to the property in Cairndhu Drive on Friday 13th August and found David, aged 39, and his three-year-old son Harrison had passed away.

David was a serving West Mercia Police officer.

David’s wife has paid tribute to her husband and son, along with their wider family.

They expressed their deep shock, grief and devastation at the loss of these two much-loved family members.

They said: “David was a kind, loving, considerate, amazing father, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague. Harrison was a happy, well-loved little boy. They will both be forever missed and loved.”

The family ask for privacy from the media to have the time to grieve in peace.

An investigation has been launched into the deaths, which are currently being treated as unexplained.

Before you go, don’t forget to check out our ‘best videos and features’ page by clicking HERE.