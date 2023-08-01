A trainee police officer, PC Holt, has been dismissed due to her ‘excessive and illegal’ use of CS spray during a pub brawl.

The incident occurred at Ye Golden Lion, Market Street, Blackley, just before 11 pm on 24th July 2020.

PC Holt was trying to break up a fight involving around 30 people. She claimed that her actions were in response to a man she believed was about to attack her with a glass.

Her subsequent use of CS spray was an attempt to diffuse the situation. However, her accounts of the events differed from those that took place outside the pub, in custody, and in her report.

The incident led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of affray. He was later released in November 2020 with no further action.

PC Holt’s inconsistent stories led to a five-day disciplinary hearing at the GMP’s Force HQ.

The hearing found that her actions violated professional standards of honesty and integrity at a level of gross misconduct, resulting in her immediate dismissal.

Rising Trend of Inexperienced Police Officers

The incident highlights a growing concern about the inexperience of many police officers in England and Wales.

As of March 2023, 36% of all police officers in England and Wales, equivalent to 53,774 individuals, had less than two years of service.

This figure represents an increasing trend, as in 2017, only 31% of all police officers, or 42,719 officers, were within the same service bracket.

Misconduct Hearing Findings

The misconduct hearing panel, led by Legally Qualified Chair Warren Spencer, concluded that PC Holt’s use of CS spray in a confined space and without warning was ‘excessive, not proportionate, legal, or necessary’.

PC Holt was thus dismissed for excessive use of force, operational dishonesty, integrity breaches, and discreditable conduct.

Her description of events was found to be ‘untrue, exaggerated, and embellished’.

The panel found that she “discharged her spray with no attempt at communication or instruction. Its use was not necessary, reasonable, or proportionate.”

She also discharged it from less than the recommended one-meter distance.

Since the incident, PC Holt has been on restricted duties. Following her dismissal, she will also be added to the College of Policing Barred List.

