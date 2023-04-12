In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a respected and well-loved police officer has passed away while on duty in Broseley, Shropshire.

PC Andy Boardman, aged just 43, was taken ill and collapsed on Tuesday, 11th April. His loss has left the emergency services community in shock and mourning.

Chief Constable Pippa Mills expressed her deep sorrow at the news, stating, “This is a terrible shock for everyone that knew Andy, and my thoughts, as well as those of all of us at West Mercia Police, are with his wife, Luci, their two daughters, and all his family, friends, and colleagues.”

To honour PC Boardman’s memory, flags around West Mercia Police are being flown at half-mast today.

A pillar of the community, PC Boardman was a familiar and friendly face across the areas he served, earning him a place in the hearts of his fellow officers and the public alike.

Tragically, he was responding to an incident alongside paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service when he was taken ill.

Chief Constable Mills extended her gratitude to the paramedics who did everything they could for Andy and the officers with him during his final moments.

PC Boardman’s career in law enforcement began in 2007 with West Midlands Police, and he joined West Mercia Police in 2015.

Before his time in the police force, he served in the Armed Forces for seven years.

Throughout his tenure at West Mercia Police, he worked in Kidderminster, Stourport, and most recently within the Safer Neighbourhood Team for Broseley and Much Wenlock.

His wife, Luci, has expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support from colleagues and the public alike.

She asked that West Mercia Police pass on her thanks to everyone who has sent kind and thoughtful messages to her and her family during this difficult time.