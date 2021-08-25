Tom Cruise took a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to chat with several British Transport Police PCSO’s from the Birmingham Neighbourhood Team from New Street Police Station.

The Hollywood actor was in the Grand Central station, which has been transformed to look like an airport for the eagerly anticipated Mission Impossible 7.

Locals had spotted Cruise filming in front of a row of shops above the station’s main concourse, where fans had gathered to watch the star and his colleagues.

Whilst making his way to the Grand Central Shopping Centre, Cruise stopped to chat with some PCSOs in the area.

He told the PCSOs that he was due to film a scene but wanted to have a photo taken with them before heading back into Grand Central Shopping Centre.

Cruise told the officers that he would have liked to have more time to chat with them, but the film crew was ushering him along.

One of the officers who was there told Emergency Services News:

‘Tom was very upbeat and polite. He was pleased to chat with us briefly before he wished us well as we parted.’

