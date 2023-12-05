East Midlands Railway (EMR) has successfully apprehended a notorious train fare cheat, who gained infamy by sharing devious TikTok tips on travelling without paying.

This social media-savvy individual, who remains unnamed by EMR, became the subject of an intense investigation after her numerous videos encouraging fare evasion came to light.

The culprit, known for her online bravado, boasted about her journeys through Derby, Tamworth, and Burton-upon-Trent without paying the full fare, often completely evading ticket purchases.

Her crafty methods included hiding in toilets to avoid conductors and feigning a dead battery on her mobile phone to escape presenting her tickets.

However, the law caught up with her.

Following a collaborative effort between EMR and the British Transport Police, she was prosecuted for fraud and now bears the additional burden of a criminal record. The fine? A substantial £773.

PC Lisa Scott-Savage from the British Transport Police expressed satisfaction with the outcome, highlighting the broader impact of fare evasion.

“It’s the honest, fare-paying passengers who suffer from the actions of these dishonest individuals,” she remarked. The financial ramifications of fare dodging, she implied, ultimately fall on those who abide by the rules.

Dave Meredith, EMR’s Customer Services Director, echoed this sentiment, underscoring the need for fare compliance for the railway’s operational and financial health.

“While most of our customers respect the system, a few try to manipulate it. Our dedicated teams, both in uniform and undercover, tirelessly work to detect and deter such fraudulent activities,” he stated.

This incident sends a clear message: fare evasion is a serious offence with significant consequences. EMR warns that travelling without a valid ticket can lead to a £100 fine in addition to the cost of a single ticket.

