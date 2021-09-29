A violent thug who attacked a West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic as she tried to treat him has been sent to prison, as reported by CoventryLive.

Krzysztof Glowacki attacked the life-saving paramedic in the back of an ambulance in Coventry before spitting and urinating in a police cell.

Glowacki, 36, of Dune Road, Stoke, was jailed for ten months after pleading guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and two charges of causing criminal damage.

Prosecutor Joshua Purser said that in February, a woman and her partner were at home in Burns Road, Coventry, when they were interrupted by a loud banging at the front door.

As she investigated, she saw Glowacki punch the porch window several times until it shattered, then kicking the door twice, causing the lock to break.

She called 999 for help, and although Glowacki made off, he was found nearby by the responding officers.

As well as being intoxicated, Glowacki had injuries to his hands.

The police officers requested an ambulance, and after paramedic, Claire Attenborough attended with a colleague, Glowacki was taken to Walsgrave Hospital.

Glowacki was shouting abuse in Polish before lying face-down on a stretcher in the back of the emergency ambulance.

Ms Attenborough became concerned that Glowacki’s breathing might be obstructed because of the way he was lying.

“She tries to make checks on him, and he turns round and spits at her, and the phlegm landed on her chest and on her face mask,” said Mr Purser.

He pointed out that it would have hit her in the mouth if she had not been wearing a mask, and Miss Attenborough told the court: “I feel disgusted and physically sick at what happened.

“I was simply there to help him, and it’s out of order for him to assault me.”

Judge Anthony Potter asked: “At the time you were dealing with people with Covid who feared they would die and with their families – and you had to spend how long with this man who had drunk too much?” She replied: “About three hours.”

The judge remarked: “This was spitting into someone’s face against the background of the pandemic which was killing thousands at the time.”

Mr Purser said that, having been treated, Glowacki was taken to the police station where he began urinating in his cell and spitting at the hatch, as a result of which it had to be specially cleaned.

He added that Glowacki’s previous convictions included one for assaulting a police officer.

Jailing him, Judge Potter told Glowacki:

“Heavily in drink, you, a man of substantial frame, attended Burns Road where two ladies were in different rooms, going about their business.

“We were in the midst of the pandemic.

“The strain the National Health Service was under, with all branches of that organisation working flat-out to cope with that pandemic, as well as dealing with accident and emergency matters.

“You should not have been out in the street, but you attended this property and began punching at the porch window.

“The police arrested you. They were concerned about you, and a branch of the National Health Service was diverted to look at the cut you had inflicted through your anti-social acts.

“The ambulance was taken out of service for three hours because of your self-indulgence and anti-social behaviour, and one of the paramedics was concerned for your well-being.

“You spat at her.

“It is a disgusting thing to do at any time, but in the heart of a pandemic spitting at someone’s face is just about the most repelling thing one can think of.”

