A 37-year-old man has been convicted of Section 20 GBH after beating the mother of his children so severely in the middle of a hospital that she was left with a fracture to her cheek and a visible footprint on her forehead.

37-year-old John McNamara, of Towcester, was at Northampton General Hospital on May 13, 2019, alongside his wife and their son, who was being treated in the children’s ward.

Following an argument between the pair, McNamara assaulted his wife in an unprovoked attack.

He repeatedly punched and kicked her, before stamping on her face and attempting to choke her.

Fortunately, she was able to shout for help and was assisted by a nearby doctor who, on two occasions, had to pull McNamara off her before the attack finally coming to a close.

The assault left her with a fractured cheekbone, bruising to her chest, visible strangulation marks to her neck and cuts underneath her eye, as well as a visible footprint to her forehead.

At Northampton Crown Court last month, McNamara was given a suspended sentence of 19 months, and a restraining order for the next five years.

Lead Investigator, DC Chris Mann, said:

“This was a very public and terrifying attack which took place in the middle of a children’s ward at Northampton General Hospital, at the bedside of a seven-month-old child, who was on oxygen.

“It was a disgusting and brazen attack and the woman in this case has shown exceptional bravery in supporting this prosecution and our investigation from beginning to the end – I cannot overstate how much courage she has shown.

“Our victim in this case was always of the opinion that if she didn’t take the stand, things would never change and she hopes others have the same courage to take a stand against domestic related violence, and bring perpetrators of domestic violence to justice.

“This case has been a dark cloud over her head since it happened in May 2019 and I am glad that it has reached a conclusion with McNamara being convicted of the offence against her.”

