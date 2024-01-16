A man who seriously injured a Nottinghamshire Police dog handler after launching a cowardly attack on the officer from behind has been jailed for 11-and-a-half years.

Mason Perkins, aged 25, attacked the officer in the early hours of Saturday, 11 March last year, after he and his colleagues responded to a disturbance at a pub in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Perkins, who had previously been barred, was joined by a group of men as he confronted the landlady and threatened to burn the venue down.

The victim, PC Chris Duffy, was in the process of detaining one of the men in Bullock Close when Perkins approached him and lulled him into a false sense of security by asking him if he could get by.

Believing Perkins posed no threat, the officer let him pass behind him and was struck to the back of the head with an unknown object.

As his victim fell to the ground, Perkins then rained down a succession of kicks and punches on him, leaving him with a severe wound to the back of his head.

Despite his serious injuries, PC Duffy chased down and detained his attacker.

Perkins was tracked down and arrested in nearby Lime Tree Avenue and found to have a large amount of cannabis, cash, and mobile phones.

The weapon used by Perkins in the cowardly attack was never found.

PC Duffy, whose skull was left exposed after the attack, is now back on duty protecting the public.

Perkins, formerly of Moor Street, Mansfield, later pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to endanger life.

He also pleaded guilty to supplying Class B drugs and offering to supply Class A drugs.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court, he was jailed for eight-and-a-half years for the assault and three years for the Class A drugs charge.

An additional 11-month sentence for the other drug offence will be served concurrently.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“This was a disgraceful and cowardly attack.

“Officers like PC Duffy go to work every day to protect the public from harm. In reality, that means protecting them from thugs like Mason Perkins.

“In doing so, they routinely place themselves in harm’s way, and sometimes they sustain injuries in the execution of their duties.

“This attack, however, was utterly shocking and was clearly intended to cause grievous harm to our officer, who was fortunate to avoid more serious injuries.

"I am pleased Perkins will now spend a very considerable length of time in jail, and I hope this sentence serves as a warning to others about the consequences of attacking our officers.

"As this disturbing case finally comes to an end, I would also like to place on record my admiration for the officer involved, who in the moments before, during, and after this attack demonstrated so many of the qualities we expect from front-line police officers."

