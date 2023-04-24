A violent offender has been sentenced following a brutal attack that left a police officer with metal rods in his leg and lasting damage.

Paul Luke, 38, of Waterville Road, North Shields, assaulted PC Paul Gillespie on Christmas Eve in 2020 after the officer and a colleague responded to reports of a domestic incident.

Luke was causing a disturbance at a North Shields address when the officers arrived to remove him

He made several threats to the officers, and as they were transporting him into the police van, he struck.

Using his full body weight, Luke kicked PC Gillespie backwards, causing him to lose his balance and his leg to snap.

The officer dropped to the ground in agonising pain, while Luke continued to make threats and lashed out at the other officer present.

Backup arrived, and Luke, still shouting profanities, was transported to custody. Meanwhile, PC Gillespie was taken to the hospital, where it was discovered that his leg was broken in two places.

He underwent extensive, lengthy, and painful treatment, including having metal rods inserted into his leg to aid in the healing process.

As a result of the ordeal, PC Gillespie was absent from work for seven months and suffered lasting damage.

The second officer sustained minor injuries during the altercation. Within 24 hours, Luke was charged with assault of an emergency worker and causing grievous bodily harm assault with the intent to resist arrest relating to both officers.

He initially denied the charges but later pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court on February 23.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years, at Newcastle’s Moot Hall.

Detective Sergeant Miah, who was in charge of the case, emphasised that Luke’s actions were completely unacceptable.

He said, “PC Gillespie has suffered life-changing injuries when he responded to an everyday incident where he was just trying to do his job.”

In the last 12 months, a significant number of police officers in England and Wales have been assaulted while performing their duties.

Emergency service responders join their organisations to help keep people safe and protect their communities, not to be subjected to abuse in return.

Detective Sergeant Miah added, “The message is clear – we don’t come to work to be assaulted, and Northumbria Police will do everything in its power to bring those offenders to justice.”

He also commended the bravery of both officers involved, who swiftly returned to work and continued their commitment to serving their communities