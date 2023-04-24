A violent offender has been sentenced following a brutal attack that left a police officer with metal rods in his leg and lasting damage.
Paul Luke, 38, of Waterville Road, North Shields, assaulted PC Paul Gillespie on Christmas Eve in 2020 after the officer and a colleague responded to reports of a domestic incident.
Luke was causing a disturbance at a North Shields address when the officers arrived to remove him
He made several threats to the officers, and as they were transporting him into the police van, he struck.
Using his full body weight, Luke kicked PC Gillespie backwards, causing him to lose his balance and his leg to snap.
The officer dropped to the ground in agonising pain, while Luke continued to make threats and lashed out at the other officer present.
Backup arrived, and Luke, still shouting profanities, was transported to custody. Meanwhile, PC Gillespie was taken to the hospital, where it was discovered that his leg was broken in two places.
He underwent extensive, lengthy, and painful treatment, including having metal rods inserted into his leg to aid in the healing process.
As a result of the ordeal, PC Gillespie was absent from work for seven months and suffered lasting damage.
The second officer sustained minor injuries during the altercation. Within 24 hours, Luke was charged with assault of an emergency worker and causing grievous bodily harm assault with the intent to resist arrest relating to both officers.
He initially denied the charges but later pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court on February 23.
On Thursday, he was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years, at Newcastle’s Moot Hall.
Detective Sergeant Miah, who was in charge of the case, emphasised that Luke’s actions were completely unacceptable.
He said, “PC Gillespie has suffered life-changing injuries when he responded to an everyday incident where he was just trying to do his job.”
In the last 12 months, a significant number of police officers in England and Wales have been assaulted while performing their duties.
Emergency service responders join their organisations to help keep people safe and protect their communities, not to be subjected to abuse in return.
Detective Sergeant Miah added, “The message is clear – we don’t come to work to be assaulted, and Northumbria Police will do everything in its power to bring those offenders to justice.”
He also commended the bravery of both officers involved, who swiftly returned to work and continued their commitment to serving their communities
SUSPENDED sentence? Why, ffs? Another slap on the wrist by a useless judiciary.
Can someone, ANYONE make this make sense? If we write something not politically correct online, we will get a prison cell, BUT snapping a coppers leg in two places leading to permanent health issues, gets nothing but a suspended sentence??? When will the courts actually start protecting first responders? I wonder if that sentence would have been more severe if he had assaulted a lawyer or judge….. y’know someone who ACTUALLY has legal protection from the courts…..
This mindless thug has crippled a man, which is a life long sentence. That the man was a police officer makes matters worse. Cops are not supposed to run away and nor do they. However, if people behave like this, they should face serious jail time. If this vile character had caused a similar injury though dangerous, drunk or drugged driving, he would face a maximum of 14 years behind bars.
Deliberately assault and permanently injure a copper? If you behave for two years, in other words, not get caught, you will retain your freedom. This is utter madness. He should have been locked up for at least 10 years, emerging after 120 months unless he misbehaved, in which case he can stay there longer.
The best example of this is Charles Bronson. He got locked up for I think 3 years in the 70s. His behaviour inside was so appalling, his sentence was endlessly extended and he is still there. That is how it should be. Why should the public be put at risk by letting someone as dangerous as this out?
So it is with this bottom dweller. He is a menace to society and society deserves to be protected by the judicial system, which it persistently fails to do.
The sentence was much too lenient and should be appealed.to have the ‘suspended bit removed’. Disgraceful the way the courts let these thugs off.
Pathetic SENTENCE
Well that’ll teach him then!!!!!
A review of the sentence should be applied for.
As long has I have a hole in my butt I will never understand how these sentences come about.
Cripple a Police Office and get a suspended sentence what in Gods name is going on?
The Police must wonder why they bother.