Three Metropolitan Police officers, attached to the Met’s South Roads Policing Team, are recovering after being attacked by a motorist who tried to get away from them.

The incident happened on Friday 28th January when officers on patrol in Bexleyheath spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle.

When the officers stopped the male, he punched and bit them in an effort to try and flee from the scene.

After a short struggle, the male was overpowered and was taken into custody after the officers requested urgent assistance from their colleagues who were in the area.

The male was arrested and charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, being in possession of a knife, obstructing the police, possession of class ‘A’ drugs (11 wraps of cocaine), driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a driving licence.

He was remanded into custody before being presented before the courts.

The injuries sustained by the three police officers are not thought to be serious.

