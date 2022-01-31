Three Metropolitan Police officers, attached to the Met’s South Roads Policing Team, are recovering after being attacked by a motorist who tried to get away from them.
The incident happened on Friday 28th January when officers on patrol in Bexleyheath spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle.
When the officers stopped the male, he punched and bit them in an effort to try and flee from the scene.
After a short struggle, the male was overpowered and was taken into custody after the officers requested urgent assistance from their colleagues who were in the area.
The male was arrested and charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, being in possession of a knife, obstructing the police, possession of class ‘A’ drugs (11 wraps of cocaine), driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a driving licence.
He was remanded into custody before being presented before the courts.
The injuries sustained by the three police officers are not thought to be serious.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & video which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below