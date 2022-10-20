Three Metropolitan Police Service officers have been charged with assault following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

On 2nd April this year, PS Dave Mattock, 36, A/PS Callum Ferguson, 26, and PC Jack Beadle, 26, from the MPS’ South West Command Unit allegedly witnessed a disturbance on a bus.

After investigating the disturbance, the officers removed a 17-year-old male and other youths from the bus.

Following the incident, the MPS received a complaint that the officers used excessive force. The complaint was referred to the IOPC.

In September, the IOPC passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.

