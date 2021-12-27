As most of the population started to get ready for Christmas Day, Roads Policing Units from London and Essex got into a pursuit with a vehicle after being called to reports of a burglary.

The incident unfolded during the early hours of Christmas Eve morning after officers signalled for the driver of the vehicle to pull over.

Instead of stopping, the driver of the car, 32-year-old Robbie Duff, of Thornbush, Basildon, hit the accelerator and fled.

Credit: twitter.com/MPSRTPC

The pursuit started in Tower Hamlets and went into Essex before heading back into the Met’s area.

During the pursuit, Duff rammed three police vehicles.

With complete disregard for the safety of other road users, Duff risked the lives of other motorists by heading the wrong way into oncoming traffic on the A12.

He also tried to drive the wrong way on the A406, but specially trained pursuit drivers prevented him from doing so.

During the pursuit, a machete was seen to be thrown from the vehicle. Later, police dog ‘Cass’ and her handler (MPS) found the weapon.

Officers were forced to box the fleeing vehicle in, which brought the pursuit to an end.

Duff was arrested at the scene and was later charged with dangerous driving, criminal damage to police property and failing to stop for the police.

twitter.com/EPRoadsPolicing

He is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates Court today (27th December), having spent Christmas Day and Boxing Day in custody. Duff rammed three police vehicles.

Thankfully, despite Duff’s driving, no members of the public or police officers were hurt during the pursuit.

Recommended Video: