Three people are in critical condition after a van that failed to stop for the police was involved in a head-on collision with a taxi.

The van driver drove the wrong way along the M606 before hitting the taxi at around 22:45 hours on Monday (13th June).

Roads Policing Units had indicated for the van to stop, but when it refused to, a pursuit ensued.

The police units did not follow the van as it headed the wrong way along the motorway.

An air ambulance arrived at the scene shortly before midnight, and National Highways are warning that the road is likely to be closed until at least lunchtime.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said:

“A 10:45 pm on Monday, a van failed to stop for a marked roads policing unit and was then driven the wrong way on the southbound M606 from Chain Bar roundabout towards Bradford, where it was involved in a head-on collision with a taxi.

“There are five casualties in total from both vehicles, including three who were critically injured.

“The M606 is currently closed in both directions while emergency services respond to the incident.

“The scene and road closures are expected to be in place for a significant period and drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

“West Yorkshire Police has informed the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the involvement of a police vehicle in the circumstances leading up to the collision.”

A spokesperson for the IOPC said:

“We are carrying out an independent investigation into the involvement of West Yorkshire Police (WYP) prior to a road traffic collision on the M606 near the Chain Bar roundabout, Bradford, at around 10.45 pm on Monday 13 June.

“We were notified by WYP after the collision and an independent investigation was declared at 12.51 am today (Tuesday 14 June).

“We understand that a Ford Transit van failed to stop for police before it was involved in a collision with a taxi after the van entered the M606 on the wrong side of the carriageway.

“IOPC investigators are attending the scene and the police post incident procedure. We have begun to gather information and our investigation is at an early stage.”

