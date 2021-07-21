Three people have been arrested after two police officers were injured in West Bromwich this morning, 21st July.

Just before 11:30 hours, officers were patrolling the town centre in New Square, West Bromwich, when they noticed two people acting suspiciously.

When they approached the two men, they immediately became aggressive and attacked the officers.

Both officers received slash injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

Two men, aged 41 and 37, and a 31-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call from West Midlands Police at 11.42am to reports of two police officers who had been assaulted in New Square Shopping Centre, West Bromwich.

An ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with medics on board attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said:

“Ambulance crews arrived to find two male police officers with non-serious injuries. They were given treatment on scene before being conveyed to hospital by land ambulance for further checks.”

Chief Superintendent Ian Green, from Sandwell Police, said:

“Fortunately both officers received minor injuries but are understandably shaken by today’s incident as I’m sure other officers and staff are, as well as our communities.

“We had special powers authorised to carry out additional patrols in West Bromwich town centre as a result of an increase in violence in recent days, as our priority is keeping you safe.

“We continue to keep doing all we can to reassure our communities and stop people who think it’s acceptable to carry weapons, or use them.

:There will be increased patrols in the area and the Section 60 powers will be continuing until 10pm this evening. We’ll share the details later on social media.

“A CCTV trawl is being carried out and a number of witnesses are being spoken to.

“We will support our colleagues throughout their recovery – and others affected by what has happened this morning – and the pending investigation.”

