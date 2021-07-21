Three people have been arrested after two police officers were injured in West Bromwich this morning, 21st July.
Just before 11:30 hours, officers were patrolling the town centre in New Square, West Bromwich, when they noticed two people acting suspiciously.
When they approached the two men, they immediately became aggressive and attacked the officers.
Both officers received slash injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.
Two men, aged 41 and 37, and a 31-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call from West Midlands Police at 11.42am to reports of two police officers who had been assaulted in New Square Shopping Centre, West Bromwich.
An ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with medics on board attended the scene.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said:
“Ambulance crews arrived to find two male police officers with non-serious injuries. They were given treatment on scene before being conveyed to hospital by land ambulance for further checks.”
Chief Superintendent Ian Green, from Sandwell Police, said:
“Fortunately both officers received minor injuries but are understandably shaken by today’s incident as I’m sure other officers and staff are, as well as our communities.
“We had special powers authorised to carry out additional patrols in West Bromwich town centre as a result of an increase in violence in recent days, as our priority is keeping you safe.
“We continue to keep doing all we can to reassure our communities and stop people who think it’s acceptable to carry weapons, or use them.
:There will be increased patrols in the area and the Section 60 powers will be continuing until 10pm this evening. We’ll share the details later on social media.
“A CCTV trawl is being carried out and a number of witnesses are being spoken to.
“We will support our colleagues throughout their recovery – and others affected by what has happened this morning – and the pending investigation.”
Before you do, don’t forget to become an ESN ‘Insider’.
For just £3-per-month, our team will send you a weekly digest of the most-read stories and most-watched videos from the front line of the worlds emergency services. CLICK HERE to find out more.
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below