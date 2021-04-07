Three men have been jailed for their part in the rape and robbery of two women attacked in their own home in Hackney, east London.

The men appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, 12 February, where they were convicted of rape and robbery offences.

The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after officers were called by a nurse at a sexual health clinic on Thursday, 13 June 2019, after a patient reported being raped.

After speaking to SOIT (Sexual Offences Investigation Team) officers, the victim confirmed to officers that there was also a second victim who officers subsequently located.

The victim told officers how on the evening of Wednesday, 12 June 2019, at around 23:00hrs, three men, armed with knives and an axe, broke into the victims’ home and raped them.

After the brutal attack, the suspects stole £1,250 in cash and a mobile phone before leaving the scene.

Detectives launched an investigation, and both victims were taken for a medical examination at The Haven.

DNA evidence consequently linked Caimanque to both rapes, and further analysis of phone data showed him to be within the vicinity of the scene at the time of the incident.

Detailed and extensive CCTV enquiries identified two further people of interest.

Following a review of mobile phone activity, both Mendes-Namdja-Uare and Fonseca were identified as suspects. Forensic evidence also linked Fonseca to one of the rapes.

Later analysis of phone activity and movement showed both had been at the same place at the time of the terrifying incident.

Caimanque and Mendes-Namdja-Uare were arrested at their respective home addresses on the morning of 9 July 2019.

A search of both properties recovered clothing linking them to the scene. Fonseca was arrested by officers two days later, on 11th July.

All three men appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, 12 February, where they were convicted and remanded in custody to await sentencing.

The males were sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, 6 April to the following:

Edmilson Caimanque

Edmilson Caimanque, 24, of St. Olaves Road, Newham, was found guilty of two counts of rape and two counts of robbery. He was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for rape and nine years’ imprisonment for robbery. The sentences will run concurrently.

Adilson Mendes-Namdja-Uare

Adilson Mendes-Namdja-Uare, 23, of Lincoln Road, Newham, was found guilty of two counts of robbery and was sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment.

David Fonseca

David Fonseca, 27, of Romford Road, Stratford, was found guilty of one count of rape and two counts of robbery. He was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for rape and nine years’ imprisonment for robbery. The sentences will run concurrently.

The axe used by the rapists

Detective Sergeant Adam Knott from the Met’s Central East Public Protection Unit said:

“These men attacked two women who were sleeping in what should have been the safety of their own home.

“The evidence gathered, during what was an extremely complex and detailed investigation, led to the identification of all three defendants.

“The conviction and subsequent sentencing of these men is testament to the bravery of the two women who were attacked and I commend them for coming forward to report these horrendous crimes.

“The resulting sentence against these dangerous offenders may well have prevented other women from being harmed.”

