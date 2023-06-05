Three brave Cleveland police officers were horrifically stabbed in Billingham while responding to a welfare concern late on Friday, 2nd June.
The late-night incident left the officers requiring hospital treatment, prompting the Cleveland Police Federation to rally in support, emphasising that “violence against officers is not part of the job.”
Upon arriving at the scene on Corfe Crescent, officers encountered a man armed with a knife who turned aggressive.
Two officers received puncture wounds and a third sustained slash wounds.
All were swiftly transported to the hospital, where they received immediate medical care, including sutures for their wounds.
The suspect, a 34-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and taken to the hospital for minor injuries. He is now under police custody.
Support from the Police Federation
The Cleveland Police Federation (@ClevelandPolFed), showing their solidarity, tweeted on June 3rd, 2023:
“Our thoughts are with the three officers and their families after last night’s shocking incident in Billingham. Violence against officers is not part of the job. #ProtectTheProtectors”.
This statement emphasised the dangerous and often overlooked aspects of police work.
A Worrying Uptick in Crime Rates
This shocking incident underpins a rising trend in Cleveland’s crime rates. Assaults on police officers have surged by 4.9% over the last year, with 1,234 reported incidents compared to 1,177 in the preceding year.
Equally alarming is the 8.9% increase in reported knife crimes, rising from 978 to 1,075 incidents over the past 12 months.
A Plea for Public Vigilance
These statistics underline the growing dangers faced by law enforcement officers daily.
The local authorities urge residents to stay vigilant, promptly report suspicious activities, and cooperate with the police.
Only with community cooperation can the surge in violent crimes be effectively tackled, ensuring the safety of the public and our hard-working officers.
Once convicted, this man should be jailed for a long time. 10 years as a starting point seems sensible providing he is freed, subject to good behaviour, after 120 months.
This will, of course, never happen so more and more coppers will be injured because there are no consequences. 20,000 have been recruited and 20,000 left. I predict the number leaving will exceed those joining and law and order will further dissolve.