Two males and one female have been arrested onboard an EasyJet plane on suspicion of making a bomb hoax.
At around 19:40 hours, Essex Police responded to a security alert on an EasyJet flight heading to Amsterdam from London Stansted on Wednesday, 19 October.
The runway at the airport was closed for a short period of time as the aircraft was moved to a secure part of the airport.
Once the aircraft had been moved, officers boarded the plane and arrested three passengers – two men aged 18 & 22 and an 18-year-old woman.
The plane was then searched, but officers found nothing of concern on board.
James Humphreys – who spoke to ITV News – said he was on the flight and was due to be heading to a work conference.
“They told us there was an “operational issue” several times, then told us we had to taxi to another location.”
He added: “We sat in this new location for about another hour as the police arrived, who then boarded the plane.”
Others took to social media to say their flights were diverted to other airports whilst the runway was closed.
The incident lasted around three hours.
Make sure you subscribe to our free newsletter to keep up-to-date with this story by clicking HERE
Before you go...
WE NEED YOUR HELP. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & videos which are free from the negative 'anti' bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' back in 2018 was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
I hope they will throw the book a them. Terrorism is not a joke! Absolute morons.