Two males and one female have been arrested onboard an EasyJet plane on suspicion of making a bomb hoax.

At around 19:40 hours, Essex Police responded to a security alert on an EasyJet flight heading to Amsterdam from London Stansted on Wednesday, 19 October.

The runway at the airport was closed for a short period of time as the aircraft was moved to a secure part of the airport.

Once the aircraft had been moved, officers boarded the plane and arrested three passengers – two men aged 18 & 22 and an 18-year-old woman.

The plane was then searched, but officers found nothing of concern on board.

James Humphreys – who spoke to ITV News – said he was on the flight and was due to be heading to a work conference.

“They told us there was an “operational issue” several times, then told us we had to taxi to another location.”

He added: “We sat in this new location for about another hour as the police arrived, who then boarded the plane.”

Others took to social media to say their flights were diverted to other airports whilst the runway was closed.

The incident lasted around three hours.

